Online Originals: Animal preparations in Onslow County as Dorian moves closer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Outdoor family pets is a huge concern in Onslow County as Dorian moves closer.

“If your animal has never been inside, they need to be in an enclosure you need to bring them into ur garage area or have a crate and bring them in inclement weather.” Howard Martin, Animal Services Director

Officers will be monitoring the streets until they are unable and will take action if they find a pet is in danger.

Be prepared with a hurricane evacuation kit for your pet as well as for yourself.

The pet-friendly shelter in Onslow County is located at Jacksonville Commons Middle School.