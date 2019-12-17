Online Originals: Animal sanctuary in Ayden in need of volunteers

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Scarlet Oak Farms, an animal sanctuary in Ayden, was founded in 2018 by Jordan and Corey Pulido after finding out that their beloved dog, Scarlet, was diagnosed with cancer.

They wanted to create a special place to carry out Scarlet’s legacy and so Scarlet Oak Farms was born.

“We knew we wanted to have more dogs like Scarlet,” said Corey Pulido, a co-founder of the non-profit. “We wanted to save more dogs as much as we possibly could.”

About Scarlet Oak Farms:

The non-profit aims to save animals from local shelters and allow them to live out their lives on the 10-acre farm.

“The foundation of our work rests on a dream that one day animals will no longer be killed in pet shelters. Our focus is on taking some of the shelter’s unadoptable animals to our sanctuary and provide them with refuge and a place to heal.” ScarletOakFarms.org

Scarlet Oak Farms does not just take any dog off the street.

There are criteria that the dogs must meet in order to be accepted at the farm, the first being that they must be a hunting dog.

“Scarlet was a hunting dog and selfishly we wanted to adopt more hunting dogs like her,” said Pulido. “We wanted to kind of keep her here.”

He says he feels like there’s not a strong niche for people adopting hunting dogs in the area and so he wanted to create a place for these dogs.

Another thing the Pulido’s look for when taking in a dog is their status at the shelter.

“We will work with our local shelters,” said Pulido, “If they’re on their last leg and getting ready to get euthanized, unfortunately, that’s when we try to bring them in and save them.”

Unlike a tradition humane society or shelter, once arriving at the farm, the dogs are not up for adoption.

Currently, the farm is home to eight dogs but at full capacity, the Pulidos hope to have 16-20 at any given time.

“We’re going to do one at a time. We’re not going to just load in overnight another five to ten dogs. With enough volunteers, with enough resources, we’d like to be around 20,” said Pulido.

The non-profit will only take in as many dogs as it can care for.

The farm needs your help:

In order to live up to its full potential, Scarlet Oak Farms is in need of a few things.

First, they are looking for volunteers to assist with daily tasks such as interaction with the animals, cleaning and other things.

Also, outside funding is essential to the non-profit’s mission.

“If possible, financial resources to make sure that vet care is up to par and they have everything they need that isn’t currently being supplied through us through our volunteers and through our sponsors.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, please visit https://www.scarletoakfarms.org/ for more information.