Online Originals: Anti-Gravity Aerial Yoga

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Anti-Gravity Aerial Yoga is taking working out to new heights and locals from Greenville are helping to expand on this form of health and wellness.

Aerial Yoga may seem a bit off-the-wall when it comes to exercise, however, it has a fair amount of health benefits.

During a session, your body is put to the test as you balance in a hammock, hanging from the ceiling.

This is a total body workout. You will improve balance and flexibility, ease tension in your spinal cord and hip joints, and boost your “happy” hormones such as endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin.

Purple Blossom Yoga Studio in Uptown Greenville offers weekly aerial yoga classes for all levels, whether you are a beginner or an expert. All ages are able to participate.















Greenville residents participate as a form of restorative healing.

This is a form of stress relief for me. I suffer from Post-Traumatic Atress Disorder and part of working in aerial yoga is fighting your natural tendency to protect yourself because you are hanging from the ceiling, and you have to trust it. said Mandy Frank, Yogi.

Stay tuned for a full feature video on Anti-Gravity Aerial Yoga.

This is not something you should try at home. If interested, contact a local instructor and learn in-studio to avoid injury.