Online Originals: How is beach business surviving the pandemic?

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s September 2020 unemployment rate increased 3.6 percentage points from a year ago.

What does this mean for business along the beach?

9OYS visited business’s in Emerald Isle at the start of the pandemic.

Now, we took a visit back to see how they are doing as the year enters the holiday season.

“Like we ran out of a lot of stuff!.” Brittney Gibble, Beaufort Olive Oil Company

Brittney Gibble, an employee at Beaufort Olive Oil Company, says community support has been huge through the pandemic.

“Its usually pretty good even when it rains it might be a little slower but soon as the rain stops, they’re back.” Brittney Gibble, Beaufort Olive Oil Company

Gibble says the stores online orders are really popular and that it helps a lot with COVID-19.

A couple doors down, La Posh Boutique employee Haley Leach said the sales at the crystal coast clothing shop have also picked up.

“I think people are trying to support small business’s during the pandemic.” Haley Leach, La Posh Boutique

Ways to support small business during the pandemic: