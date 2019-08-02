Online Originals: Are the Outer Banks washing away?

The Outer Banks is a popular vacation spot for tourists, but it might not be here forever.

National Geographic released an article last year discussing the erosion of the 200 miles long island stretch and suggested that by 2100 the sea levels could rise to 39 inches around North Carolina.

The issue involves climate change, as glaciers melt and add to the sea level rise globally. Six feet of coastal land erodes every year, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. When a storm occurs, the water from the sea creates inlets and carries the sand thus, sending it from one side of the island to the other…eroding it.

While those who decide to live on the islands permanently might have to change their lifestyles to acclimate with the shifting land, engineering projects and sand filling continues. These ideas aren’t set in stone, because in the end the sea levels can’t be completely stopped.