Online Originals: Area’s first ninja warrior gym opens in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) If you’ve ever seen the TV show American Ninja Warrior, chances are you’ve been impressed with the skills the competitors have, and maybe you’ve wanted to try it for yourself.

Well thanks to a new gym in Winterville, now you can!

Warrior Zone is the area’s first ninja warrior gym.

There are 10,000 square feet of American Ninja Warrior training equipment.

John and Ashley Holloman opened the gym after he competed on American Ninja Warrior back in 2015.

He says he wanted to bring fun and fitness into the community.

“I got on the show back in 2015, season 7, and I’ve been hooked ever since then,” said John Holloman.

The gym is separated into beginner, intermediate, and advanced areas to accommodate all ages.

The Hollomans say Warrior Zone is for ages 3 to 95.

The gym offers advanced obstacles for those who may be training to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Soon, they will offer classes and the minimum age will be 5 years old.

“We want this to be a place where community fun and fitness collide. We want people to come together and have so much fun within the community that the next thing they know they’re getting fit,” said Holloman.