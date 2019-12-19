Online Originals: ‘Art in the Airport’ presents holiday concerts by Onslow County students

Live Now
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This month, different Onslow County School bands, orchestras, and choirs will get the opportunity to perform for flyers!

These performances are scheduled weekly and during the times when the airport is busiest.

“We wanted holiday music for our passengers so I reached out to the school, we had about 3 or 4 show up the first year and it has grown exceptionally since then.” Sandra Janssen, Manager of Finance and Administration  

Thursday morning, Swansboro Middle School’s 8th-grade orchestra performed holiday classics as guests entered the arrival gates.

“You know in the school they get to perform for the school, for their parents but this is an opportunity to perform for the community.” Lisa Peele, Director of Cultural Arts and Special Projects

The remaining performances are as follows:

  • DECEMBER 20 @ 8:30 AM – Dixon High School Mixed Ensemble
  • DECEMBER 20 @ 10:00 AM – White Oak High School OAKestra

