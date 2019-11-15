Online Originals: Art in the airport showcases student art work around Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Albert J. Ellis airport displays an exhibit of student art work every couple of months.

The art work chosen embodies a theme, this exhibits was innovation.

14 out of 40 pieces were chosen from middle school students throughout Onslow County. They can be seen right as you enter the TSA line.

“Innovation means coming up with new ideas, taking an idea, thinking outside the box and coming up with something totally different.” AMANDA GOOLER, DIXON MIDDLE SCHOOL ART TEACHER.

The exhibit will be up for the remainder of the year.

To check out the artwork and hear a specific student’s thoughts on their piece, click the video above! Only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.