Online Originals: Avoiding home fires this Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Thanksgiving has been celebrated in the United States since 1621. Although it’s a widely practiced holiday full of family and food, safety is a main concern when cooking.

“So in The United States, Thanksgiving is the number one day for cooking fires across the nation. Cooking fires are actually the number one cause of home fires in the City of Greenville, so it’s very important people stay vigilant about safety precautions while they’re in the kitchen.” – Jeremy Anderson, Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief

Why exactly does this occur and what can cooks do to make sure their homes and families are safe on Thanksgiving?

When larger groups of people are in a home during a holiday like Thanksgiving, it can often be a distraction for the person(s) cooking.

Entertaining guests, cooking, watching children, and other hostly duties might move attention from the hot oven and food on/inside it.

Here are some important safety tips from Greenville’s Fire/Rescue team for cooking your Thanksgiving meal:

Before you begin cooking, make sure that the smoke alarms in your home are working properly.

Remain in the kitchen if cooking on a stove top to watch food.

Don’t leave the home while the turkey is cooking, and check the bird multiple times.

Children should stay THREE or more feet away from the stove.

Don’t allow children to come near high temperature foods or liquids to avoid burns.

Make sure the kitchen floor is clear of any items that might cause a fall.

Keep chords, matches, and knives away from children.

NEVER pour water on a grease fire inside of an oven or microwave.

If a fire does occur, it’s important to exit the home immediately.

“Any kind of cooking fire go ahead and call us, and let the Fire Department come in and take care of it,” said Anderson. “Exit your home and follow your safety plan. Make sure everyone’s out of the house, and let us go in and take care of it.”

Shutting doors will help contain the fire.

The National Fire Protection Association has more safety tips to keep you and your family safe this Thanksgiving.