Online Originals: “Aware in Care” kits to be given out to Parkinson’s patients

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday afternoon the Onslow County Home and Hospice team will be hosting a presentation by the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The “Parkinson’s Disease in the Hospital-Getting the Care You Need” education seminar takes place at 2PM at 4024 Richlands Highway.

At the event, free “Aware in Care” kits will be given to all patients.

Those struggling with the disease will get the opportunity to learn how the tools in the kit will empower you to communicate effectively about your Parkinson’s medication and reduce the medication errors that can occur in the hospital setting.

