Online Originals: Ayden honors Veterans at Memorial Park

The town of Ayden is celebrating Veterans Day at their Veterans Memorial Park on Fourth Street, to honor those who’ve fallen, those still missing, and those who’ve served.

The Park, which features a picnic shelter, playground equipment, and a tennis court, will hold the Ceremony from 1 to 3 PM.

In 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, a temporary halt in fighting was agreed between Allied nations and Germany in World War 1.

This was was known as “The Great War.”

Veterans Day was first recognized as a legal U.S. holiday November 11th, 1938.