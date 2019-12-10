Online Originals: Ayden resident frustrated with towns response to long-time drainage issue

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Skip Stang has been dealing with drainage and flooding issues at his home in the Montclair Estates neighborhood in Ayden for years.

According to Stang, eighteen months ago, the town of Ayden fixed a collapsed pipe in the area behind Stang’s home and filled in the ditch where the water used to drain and now, he says, the water has no where to go therefore it sits in his yard.

Previous flooding and sinkhole issues forced Stang out of his home for what he says was about three years and even though he’s now moved back in, he says he’s still trapped.

“I can’t get out of my driveway for a week after it rains or a week before it rains,” says Stang. “I’m stuck.”

Stang says this drainage issue, which he has been dealing with for about a year, is severely affecting his livelihood.

“My business is based upon travelling with the motor home to do my art shows throughout the country,” said Stang.

Stang says he is supposed to be at a show in Indiana today, but since it rained over the weekend, he could move his motor home.

Because his yard remains flooded for up to a week after it rains, he says he can’t pull the motor home out of the side yard where it’s stored and over the wet grass to get to the street out of fear that it will sink or get stuck..

“I can be gone for two weeks at a time and if it’s raining, I can’t come back here and I can’t park 36 feet of this thing out on the street and work out of there. I work out of my motor home. It’s my livelihood,” said Stang.

He has been working with Rich Moore, an engineer and the president of McDavid Associates, Inc. in Farmville.

9 On Your Side reached out to Moore for comment and he said he has been working with an outside contractor and hopes to have a price estimate this week.

From there, it will be up to the town to move the project forward.

Moore says he hopes to see some progress before the end of the year.

Stang says when he has talked to the town, they’re giving him the run around.

He wants to see the issue resolved so that he can get back to work.

Check back for updates on the drainage situation.