Online Originals: Coronavirus shifts focus of back-to-school shoppers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many school districts are announcing their plans for starting the new class year. That means it’s time for parents to do their back-to-school shopping!

This year there is one addition to keep in mind– the coronavirus. Parents across the country are planning for both the time their kids will spend in the classroom and when they will be learning from home.

“I’ve bought school supplies for school and also some organizing supplies for home so they know exactly where they need to go to get a pencil, a piece of paper, an eraser, etc. Everything they need is all in a certain spot,” said Kylene Dibble, Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.

Kylene Dibble is a mother of rising third and sixth graders. She says much of the supply list itself is the same, but there are a few extra items parents will need.

“I’ve bought a pack of markers for them to take to school and a pack of markers to keep at home,” Dibble added. “It’s about thinking about things we have at home that normally we would be leaving at school.”

According to a 2020 study by Deliotte, in previous years, stationery supplies, clothing, and accessories were of high priority. This year, parents will spend on personal hygiene products, face masks, and things for at-home workspaces– like desks and chairs.

“You know, face masks, that’s definitely a new thing. I have never bought my children a face mask to go to school before. We are certainly trying out which kind feels good, what material feels good, what kind can you wear for the longest amount of time, things like that,” said Dibble.

Kylene Dibble tells 9OYS that one of the most important things to do this year is stay organized. She says having bins and folders helps to keep her family on track, especially with the wavering future of back-to-school.