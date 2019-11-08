Online Originals: Bailey’s Fine Jewelry gives back to HSEC for holidays

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Greenville is giving back this holiday season to The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

The jewelry store has a program called A Time to Give. The program gives an entire month of proceeds made from watch battery changes to certain causes. Each battery change costs $10 dollars.

a Bailey’s Fine Jewelry worker changing the battery on a watch. Every battery change costs $10 dollars, and goes to the Humane Society in the month of November.

With the month of November being one of their busiest months for battery changes, Bailey’s Jewelry decides to donate the proceeds to the Humane Society.

“People get really excited to come in because they know it’s going to the Humane Society.” – General Manager Molly Warren

Over the last few years the jewelry store has donated more than $5,000 to HSEC, which goes to things like food, toys, bed, and other necessities needed for the animals.

The program lasts until November 30th, then will be donated in its entirety to HSEC.