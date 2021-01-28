Online Originals: Bateeni Grill provides free WiFi for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Bateeni Mediterranean Grill is a well-loved restaurant in Greenville. With so many people still remote learning and teleworking, Bateeni has added something new to its menu…free WiFi.

The owners’ son, Majd Thaher attends East Carolina University. He says many of his classmates don’t have access to fast and secure WiFi at home. Which makes getting school-work done, a challenge.

So, Thahers mom came up with the idea. Free WiFi for everyone.

“We wanted to create a safe haven for people to dine in and enjoy their food, while also maintaining their school work”, he says.

Thaher says they recently upgraded their WiFi at Bateeni, and now it is much faster, and expands much further. Which means people can either use the WiFi from inside the restaurant, or outside in their cars. Thaher says he gets 4g in the parking lot. This way a lot more people can access the WiFi, even if just for a moment in the parking lot.

Bateeni workers say the WiFi is free and accessible to anyone.

If you want to access the WiFi, all you need to do it ask a worker for the password. But workers tell me they plan to get rid of that password soon so it is easier for people to connect.