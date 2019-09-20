Online Originals: Bath holds first 18th Century Trades Fair

Bath is the oldest town in the state’s history.

With all of its background, the town’s historic site decided to host its first-ever fair on September 21st from 10 am to 3 pm.

The 18th Century Trade Fair will be held on the historic site’s grounds and will host seven demonstrators.

Each demonstrator will be dressed in clothing from the time period.

Visitors will be able to observe as workers make rope, candles, baskets, and more.

Bees lay on candles that were created in the black pot behind them.

While it’s the first trade fair the town has held, employees hope to continue the event each year.

The plan is to also add more demonstrators too. For more information on the fair, you can go to their website here.