Online Originals: BCCC buries 75th anniversary time capsule

BEAUFORT COUNTY (WNCT) – In 2017, Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) excavated a time capsule buried in 1992 as a part of the colleges 50th anniversary celebrations.

Today, as a gift to the next generation of college students, staff and faculty, another time capsule was buried.

It will be dug up in 2042 when the school reaches its 75th anniversary.

This tradition is so that future students, staff and community members can see the transformation of the college over time but also the continuity of BCCC’s mission which, according to BCCC President David Loope, is creating educated citizenry for the people in our society.

Dozens of items will be going into the time capsule from student-made artifacts to a copy of the schools website on a flash drive.

Here are some, but not all, more specific items going in the water-tight capsule:

A golf tournament trophy made by BCCC’s welding students

Photos from the Halloween and Christmas parades and student conferences

A blue practice gun used by law enforcement students

A badge from the police department

A student I.D. featuring Bo, the study abroad seagull

A golden chess piece created by the mechanical engineering students

A yearbook from Beaufort County Early College High School

A scrub top from the nursing program

A Jambalaya Fundraiser ticket from Gamma Beta Phi, a student honors society on campus

Price listings from the cosmetology salon on campus

A menu from the campus grill

Program pamphlets

A 50th anniversary Life on the Pamlico announcement

Photos from the Life on the Pamlico statue dedication

Programs from 2018 and 2019 commencement ceremonies

A campus map

Campus photos

ENC magazine

Washington magazine

The capsule will also include a letter written by President Loope to the future students and staff of BCCC.

The letter reads in part:

“We lived in an era of rapid and significant transformation, whether social, political, economic or technological, and I assume that the last 23 years will have wrought immense change to the society in which the college operates and our students learn. In fact, I’m quite certain that some of our practices will seem downright archaic. I do hope, though, that the college will have made great strides towards meeting the aspirations for the future of our service region– Beaufort, Hyde, Washington and Tyrrell counties, since 2019, namely, breaking the cycle of poverty in Eastern North Carolina, growing our middle class, and improving the quality of life for all of our citizens.” David Loope, President of BCCC

The 1992 time capsule contained pennies, a plastic cup, program brochures, course schedules and notes from the BCCC Board of Trustees.

The new capsules contents have been curated by Learning Enhancement Center director James Casey and English professor Suzanne Stotesbury, who assembles and edits the publication Life on the Pamlico.