Online Originals: Beaufort County Jail plans to re-open

Repairs for the detention center were proposed in early 2019.

But, delays started soon after when the county sent a request for a proposal from contractors.

No one responded first time around, but a company by the name of Montgomery Technology Systems proposed a bid for almost 800,000 for the second request.

The project was estimated to cost about 1.5 million. Part of those costs went to housing inmates in other facilities.

But then, another delay.

North Carolina Health and Human Services didn’t approve the budget until late December of 2019.

Like the old adage says, time equals money and Beaufort County needed more, of both. Earlier this year, there was a request for about $460,000 to continue holding inmates in other facilities across the state. Right now, inmates are housed in Pitt County. In the past, they have stayed at several different facilities across the state. Housing one inmate at a different facility costs $61 a day.

That total cost of the project rounds up to two million dollars.

Via Katie Mosher, Clerk to the Board, Beaufort County

Covid-19 also caused more delays. The contractor sent a memo saying that disruptions in the supply chain have set them back. Materials were sent late, and the project was slowed down.

Beaufort County Manager says at this point, the facility just needs to pass a final inspection by the state.

All the inspections locally have been done. So we’re just waiting on approval on that, from DHHS. And then the sheriff’s office can move inmates back over. Brian Alligood, Beaufort County Manager

Alligood expects to have inmates back at the facility by the end of this month.