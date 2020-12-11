Online Originals: Ben Lozano’s brave fight

Ben Lozano seems like a typical 16-year-old boy. He’s a junk food addict and he argues with his mom.

But Ben’s life isn’t just like any typical teenager. He was born with muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes muscles to weaken over time. Already battling one terminal illness, Ben was given another, and even more terrifying, challenge.

At first, it was a headache and then he started saying it was pressure, and he kept saying “pressure, pressure. Val Lozano

In late October, Ben’s mom Val took her son to the hospital.

“The doctor kind of wanted to say it’s migraine,” Lozano said. “And he told us, “I’m going to send him some medicine to get him comfortable and send him home.”

But like any concerned mom, Val knew when there wasn’t something right with her son.

“And he turned around and looked at me and said ‘Ms. Lozano, do you have anything you want to say because you look like you want to say something’,” Val said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, can you do a CT scan?’ This is not normal for my son.”

Like, if she didn’t ask for a CT scan, I didn’t know what was going to happen. Ben Lozano

It was Val who asked the doctor to do more than prescribe him medication, something Ben is grateful for.

“What he means is, if I hadn’t advocated for him and pretty much demanded they do something more than we wouldn’t even know he had a tumor and he’s scared of what would have happened,

Val said.

Val has supported Ben, even before he was born. Doctors warned her that Ben’s life could be challenging, but nothing could have prepared them from what happened in October.

We got results no parent wants to hear. Val Lozano

Ben, already battling one terminal illness, was diagnosed with another, Grade 3 Anaplastic Ependymoma, or brain cancer. At first, he was misdiagnosed with Glioblastoma.

“It’s definitely there, that fighter spirit is definitely there,” Val said. “I can’t tell you how many times in the past month that I’ve heard, “momma don’t cry, don’t be scared because I’m not.”

Val said she’s seen her son fight every day of his life, not only with medical challenges, but also with normal, childhood activities many people take for granted.

Even when he was young, and he was bullied over and over again, and all he wanted to do was play soccer with the neighborhood kids, and it felt like some days they would come over and ask for him to come outside just to have someone pick on him, but he was still determined to go out the next day. Val Lozano

And his fight is not only inspiring other kids. Shortly after this interview, police officers sitting a few tables over gave Ben honorary patches and prayed with Ben and his mom.

“I think it’s still good for me, even if I have cancer and two terminal illnesses,” Ben said.

Ben said he just wants his life to help other kids who are going through the same struggles he’s dealing with.

It don’t matter if you can’t walk or anything, you can still do anything you want. Ben Lozano

The fundraiser for Ben Lozano will be at Tie Breakers in Greenville from 12-3 P.M.

Tie Breakers will be donating a portion of sales during this time, and there will be a raffle and silent auction. Here are some of the donated items: – Carolina Panthers signed helmet by Thomas Davis, Vernon Butler, and Captain Munnerlyn – UNC Basketball signed by Tyler Hansbrough – Sawyer’s Fun Park- Sup Dogs- Pitt Street Brewing Company – Christy’s Euro Pub- Shimmer Boutique – Twinkle Pawz Pet Resort- Simply Natural Creamery – Local Oak Brewing Co.- La Ribera Mexican Restaurant.