Online Originals: ‘Booze it & Loose it’ NYE preparations for a safe ride home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New Years Eve is a night of celebration across the world.

Where ever you may be celebrating, if you have a drink make sure you know how your getting back home.

Jacksonville Police Department is a participant in the NC Governor’s Highway Safety “Holiday Booze it and Lose It”, a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways during the holiday season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities decreased by 3.6 percent from 2017 to 2018.

NHTSA reported 10,511 deaths from drunk-driving crashes in 2018 and that 29 percent of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in 2018 were caused by drunk driving.

To ensure that you arrive to your destination safe and alive, the Jacksonville Police Department offers the following tips:

Designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

Keep a taxicab company telephone number in your wallet or programmed into your cell phone so you can call for a ride home.

Take car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

Hosting a party? Offer non-alcoholic drinks and plenty of food. The responsibility of a safe party lies with the host.

Always drive defensively, being alert for other drivers.

And, always wear your seatbelt!

Have a safe and happy New Year!

