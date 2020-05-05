Online Originals: Bouge Banks hurricane preparation; nourishment update

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Bouge Banks nourishment project has just completed phase two, according to Shore Protection Manager, Greg Rudolph.

The project consists of replacing the volume of sand lost from Hurricane Florence, and contouring it into a dune shape.

“This breaks down the waves before they hit infrastructure, we rather have storms take away a little bit of sand rather then our walkways, septic tanks.. In a way the sand is sort of a sacrificial during storms.” Greg Rudolph, Shore Protection Manager

Rudolph says the completion of phase two leaves the shore better prepared for the 2020 hurricane season than in prior years.

Carteret County Emergency Services Director, Stephen Rae says the lessons from Hurricane Florence and Dorian gives the county a better idea on preparation for 2020.

In the age of COVID-19, he says individual preparations should begin now.

The county is currently discussing social distancing within shelters.

