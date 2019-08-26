Online Originals: Bogue Sound Elementary back to school

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Hallways and classrooms are looking much busier today in Carteret County as students and teachers return for the first day back at school.

River McMahon, a student at Bogue Sound Elementary says she is excited to hang out with her friends and learn more math skills like geometry.

Last year the school had to take a month off due to Hurricane Florence. While there was no damage directly to the school, it did affect many families in the area.

“We really were really fortunate last year with the hurricane as far as our school goes but our families did not have that luck but this year we noticed were even up in our enrollment so were super excited about having new faces in the building.” Jenny Bell, Principal

The school has over 450 students enrolled and is welcoming 4 new teachers this year. There’s also a new greenhouse on campus funded by the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

With some new equipment and a new year, teachers are ready for a fresh start.