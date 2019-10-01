Online Originals: Breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to komen.org, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., accounting for 30% of newly diagnosed cancers.

1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is much rarer among men, but it still can happen.

In 2019, almost 268,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and 2,600 in men according to komen.org.

Here are some things to look out for according to Dr. Andrej Hnatov, the medical director at Vidant Radiation and Oncology.

Irregularity or asymmetry in breasts

Development of lumps

Nipple retraction or discharge

Any skin changes

Skin dimples

Breast pain

Self-exams should be performed once a month. Instructions for self-exams can be found here.

Although self-exams are important, Dr. Hnatov says annual mammograms are very necessary beginning at age 40.

“This can pick up the smallest lesion, very commonly not palpable. You can find minor calcifications or any distortions,” says Hnatov.

If a tumor is palpable, it means it’s tangible and can be felt or touched.

If a tumor can be felt on a self-exam, it sometimes can be too late, according to Hnatov, which is the reason for annual mammograms.

Any time you are unsure of a lump or anything irregular, go see a doctor because catching breast cancer early could mean the difference between life and death.

“The most important for breast cancer is screening because the earlier you can catch it, the easier the treatment is going to be and the better chance for control or survival,” said Hnatov.