Online Originals: Cafe Madeleine teams up with Bicycle Benefits

Cafe Madeleine in Farmville has teamed up with an organization that encourages people to commute a little less in their car, and a little more on their bicycles.

Bicycle Benefits was created to help businesses and individuals come together while implementing a more eco-friendly way to get to destinations. The process is simple.

$5 stickers can be purchased from the company and placed on a bicycle helmet.

Then, if a cyclist stops at a business partnered with Bicycle Benefits, they’ll receive discounts or rewards of some kind.

It’s been proven that cars aren’t good for the environment, as they pollute the air.

The organization encourages people to lose the car if they’re traveling short distances.

You hop on a bike, support your own health and local businesses, and in the end, you’ll also be rewarded.

Cafe Madeleine is one of two businesses in Farmville that participates in the organization.

The cafe and wine bar appeals to customers with delicious food, locally roasted coffee, and cheery staff.

If a customer comes into their store with a sticker on their helmet, they’re rewarded a free cup of coffee with a purchase of $10 or more.

With thousands of businesses across the United States hopping on board with this new eco-friendly and healthy idea, you can join the movement by either signing up yourself or your business here.