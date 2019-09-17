Online Originals: Camp Lejeune War Fighting Exercise

The 2nd Marine Division is set to conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise in 29 Palms, California in the months of October and November.

About 10,000 Marines and Sailors will participate in MWX, a multi-day Division-scale, unscripted, force-on-force exercise.

The 2nd Marine Division has not conducted a multi-regimental live-maneuver exercise in decades. MWX will be an opportunity for the Division to train on a scale hardly experienced.

“MXW is an exercise the division hasn’t done in a very long time. For the division with thousands of people and hundreds of assets to deploy across the county in support of this exercise will be a massive feat and a testament to how the division can deploy into aerial operations.” Joe Wright, First Lieutenant.

