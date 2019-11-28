Online Originals: Cape Carteret ‘Turkey Trot’ raises money for local trail

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – Before the Thanksgiving day festivities, over 400 runners came together Thursday morning for Cape Carteret’s annual Turkey Trot.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Cape Carteret pedestrian and bike trail.

“It started off pretty much based on all volunteer funds and trying to get grants as well so these events are what’s going to make it happen.” Mayor Will Baker

The 3.1 mile trail was adopted by the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners in February of 2015.

Since then, every year on Thanksgiving day community members come together from near and far to participate in the fun run.

“We do this every year with our friends, were all military families we met all long time ago back in Arizona and every year we get together for friendsgiving and kick it off with the Turkey Trot.” Chris Forsythe

For more on Cape Carteret's 2019 Turkey Trot, click the video above only on wnct.com's Online Originals. Happy Thanksgiving!