Online Originals: Cape Hatteras gets more lifeguards this Summer

The Cape Hatteras Seashore is a pretty popular spot for vacationers, and it just got a little safer.

Frisco, North Carolina is the fourth lifeguarded beach to be added in the area. With around 6 million visitors each year, the area is a hot spot for locals and tourists, and accidents can occur. When it comes to getting in the water, there can be risks.

Rip currents, drownings, and shark attacks are some of the dangerous situations that can occur at any beach.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say when they’ve heard they have Frisco beach life guarded they want to come down further. Just because it’s easier, especially with families with small children they always feel safer having just that extra eye out.” – Meredith Hodges, Frisco Lifeguard

The lifeguards started working around Memorial Day and will finish their shifts on Labor Day.