Online Originals: Career hopefuls look for work at PCC’s CIT career fair

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Another career fair at Pitt Community College (PCC) left many students feeling grateful for all the opportunities.

22 employers attended the Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) career fair in search of bright minds to fill in the gaps at their companies.

“There’s a lot of people that can do the same thing we can do,” said Connor Pizzutilla, a welding student at PCC. “It’s not about what you know, it’s who you know. So, it’s good to meet a lot of companies and get your face out there, shake hands and hand out resumes.”

Career fairs are a common occurrence at PCC because having all the employers in one place makes it convenient for the students.

“We can just go from one booth to another and find exactly what we’re looking for,” said Marcus Valenzuela, another welding student at PCC.

Some employers said they found good candidates and offered jobs and summer internships during the fair.

Both Valenzuela and Pizzutilla were offered jobs today.

“It’s a sense of security. We don’t have to stress over Christmas break,” said Pizzutilla.

“We’ve spent all this time putting all his work into our craft and it pays off in an instant. It’s nice,” said Valenzuela.

Both students raved about their instructors in the welding program and would like to thank them for their assistance.