Online Originals: Career Summit held at MCAS Cherry Point

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Hiring Our Heroes presented their Career Summit at MCAS Cherry Point today.

The mission of the organization is to help transition marines that are nearing their end of service date.

“So it’s all about service transitioning marines, active duty, planning for your next career and the military spouses that are also stationed here.” Marnie Holder, Director of Veteran Programs

Hiring Our Heroes has held 110 events worldwide and says they have a 40% job success rate among attendees.

“Were creatures of habit usually in the service, so we’re used to our way and now it has to change. But then realizing through events like this. It’s okay we have people out there ready to help us it just makes it way more tolerable to get through it.” SGT. Major Paul McElearney

