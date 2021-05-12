Online Originals: Carolina East Health Systems join the UNC Health family

NEW BERN (WNCT) – Officials at Carolina East Medical Center gave a special announcement about becoming part of the UNC Health family today.

The two organizations will now be able to better access high-quality medical services for the people of Eastern North Carolina.

“This will make us bigger and better,” said Carolina East Health System President and CEO Ray Leggett. “We’ll be able to bring capabilities to New Bern that have not been here in the past.”

They say that with this change, people will start to see new things coming soon.

“Some things are easier than others,” said Leggett. “Some things will happen really quickly, some things will be phased in.”

Carolina East will remain a separate operation with its own board of directors. They also say the authority of the Craven County Board of Commissioners will not be affected by this change.

“Carolina East has a really good reputation for delivering high-quality patient care,” said Chief Operating Officer of UNC Health Steve Burriss. “So they’ll make a natural, really good partner.”

Burriss says this operation has been in the work for a couple of years.

“We’d say at least 5 years,” said Burriss. “People have paid visits, going down here talking to the leadership, hoping that one day this would eventually work out.”