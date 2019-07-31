Online Originals: Carolina Greenhouses in Kinston grows hemp to keep up with demand

Almost two years ago, Carolina Greenhouses, a Kinston Agro-businesses became licensed to start growing hemp. They wanted to keep up with popular demand.

Now, they have their own line of CBD products. Their line includes flavored oils, a muscle-relaxing balm, a lotion, and a salve.

A CBD patch is currently in the testing phase.

“They became interested in hemp and the medicinal properties and so I came on as a medical consultant to help them develop hemp products for use on patients around the country,” said Holly Parker, M.D., the medical consultant for Carolina Greenhouses.

The company makes everything from soil to oil.

The hemp goes through a process for several weeks before its ready to be turned into a product.

First, clippings are taken from the ‘mom’ hemp plants. The clippings are called clones. The clones are dipped into a rooting gel and planted in soil in a tray with several other clones. Once the clones grow roots, they’re transferred to pots and put in the greenhouse to grow. They’re placed under 18 hours of light per day for several weeks before being moved to another greenhouse and places under 12 hours of light. Here, the plants flower. The flowers are then turned into CBD products.









“CBD is cannabidiol. It’s the non-psychoactive substance found in industrial hemp,” said Parker.

Industrial hemp is legal across the United States. In addition to CBD products, it’s used to make textiles, rope, body products and other things.

“Cannabidiol is known to have many beneficial properties it’s a very potent anti-inflammatory, its sort of a neurological soothing chemical,” said Parker.

It has also been found to help with pain, anxiety, and insomnia as well as more serious conditions like seizures. Trials have shown CBD to help with heroin or opioid addiction.

“There are some very promising trials that show just three days on high dose CBD, in the 600-milligram range, has been very effective for getting people off of heroin,” said Parker.

When purchasing CBD, consumers should be savvy. Certain online retailers such as Amazon.com do not allow the sale of CBD products through their website. Parker says if a product claims to have CBD and is sold on Amazon, it probably doesn’t contain the substance.

CBD retailers should be able to show a certificate of analysis. This is 3rd party lab testing. The certificate shows how many milligrams of CBD is in the product per milliliter.

Carolina Greenhouses has literature about hemp, CBD and more. It’s called “A Physician’s Guide to CBD Products.” It’s written by Holly Parker, M.D. Anyone who would like a free copy of the pamphlet can call Carolina Greenhouses at (252) 523-9300.