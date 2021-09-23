Online Originals: CarolinaEast to host vaccination clinic in Harlowe, no appointment needed

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — This upcoming weekend, CarolinaEast Medical Center is hosting a vaccination clinic in an underserved community. The clinic is free and anyone aged 12 and over is eligible, whether it’s your first dose, second, or booster shot.

It’s being hosted at the Harlowe Community Center Sunday, September 26th from 1 pm – 3 pm.

The clinic is part of a continued push from local hospitals and medical professionals to get the community vaccinated. The Director of Pharmacy at CarolinaEast Jenelle Butz, tells 9OYS, they saw an immediate need in the Harlowe community due to poor access and transportation.

CarolinaEast is encouraging parents to bring their of-age children to get vaccinated. They say they are starting to children, younger and younger, testing positive for COVID-19. Butz tells 9OYS, “we are anxiously awaiting that age to drop to 5 and older, which we anticipate it will probably be by October time range.”