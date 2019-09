EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Federal Emergency Management and the state of North Carolina announced that $18M will go towards reimbursement of beaches destroyed from Hurricane Florence.

Phase one of the project was the re-planting of 168,000 yards of perennial grass taken place on Indian Beach, August 13th.

Indian Beach, North Carolina



Phase two will of the project will be discussed today at the Carteret County Beach Commission meeting in Pine Knoll Shores at 2PM.