Online Originals: Carteret County Commissioners, Board of Education to move capital projects forward

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Commissioners met Tuesday and gave the green light for several school capital projects to move ahead.

This action came after Carteret County Board of Education members shared with Commissioners a list of items that needed to be completed.

“These projects are in the school system’s 2020-2021 budget request and the work needs to be done,” Mr. McLean said. “Now, with the Commissioners approval, the projects will be bid and the work will be done much sooner.”

PROJECTS INCLUDE:

Painting: Atlantic Elementary, Bridges School and Harkers Island Elementary;

Flooring: Broad Creek Middle School dining and band rooms;

Refinishing Gym Floors: Beaufort Elementary, Newport Elementary and Bogue Sound Elementary;

Paving: Morehead City Middle exit and Newport Elementary parking lot;

Door Upgrades: Newport Middle

HVAC Projects: Harkers Island Elementary cafeteria; Newport Elementary gym; Smyrna Elementary 300 building; Beaufort Middle physical education room; and Morehead City Primary cafeteria.

McLean said all projects except the installation of HVAC units will be completed by May 15, the anticipated date of students return to schools.