Online Originals: Carteret County kicks off Summer Feeding Program

Carteret County Schools has kicked off their Summer Feeding Program.

Child Nutrition Director, Melissa Albright, said this year the program will have 25 locations, which is more than they’ve had in the last five years.

“We go to housing authorities, we are going to the Boys and Girls Club, we’ll go wherever there’s a need,” Albright said.

Child Nutrition Deputy Director, Tammy Rineheart, said the program is actively seeking more sites, as well as incorporating a mobile site using a brand-new van.

“We are delivering to sites that can’t make it to us,” Rineheart said.

This summer the program will prepare 3,000 free meals every day, which is 300 more than last year. The meals are packed with food such as hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and chicken sandwiches.

“We feed from one year old, all the way until they’re out of high school,” Rineheart said. “It’s a very important program. We take all the siblings. They don’t even have to be in this county, we feed them. We feed all the children.”

Albright said the summer feeding program is important, because it helps fuel the children’s minds, and some families don’t have other options.

“When you fuel their mind and their body, they’re able to learn,” Albright said. “They’re able to focus on the activities that they’re doing even during the summer, so you have to feed them.”

The Summer Feeding Program will continue until August 16.