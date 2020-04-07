Online Originals: Carteret County Sheriff’s office assists with school meal delivery

SMYRNA, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Sheriff’s office is assisting Carteret County Public Schools with meal deliveries on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Sheriff Asa Buck had six deputies riding on buses, handing out meals and greeting students along the bus routes.

“Our law enforcement officers are here to step in and make sure those meals get delivered.” Sheriff Asa Buck, Carteret County Sheriffs Office

Pick ups are still available at one of the six school sites each weekday.

However, for students unable to access transportation, the drop off’s will include bagged meals for days buses aren’t running.

“We have been running buses daily and now this week were running twice a week.” Kathryn Chadwick, school board member.

There will be no meals provided the week of April 13-17 as it is spring break.