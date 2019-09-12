Online Originals: Carteret Recovery Fair Preview

The Carteret County Health Department, Peer Recovery Center of Carteret County, and Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention will host their fifth annual “Making Great Strides for a Healthier Carteret County” event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, at the Carteret County Health Department in Morehead City.

In 2017 11.2 million adults in the United States had a serious mental illness in the past year and 19.7 million people aged 12 or older had a substance abuse disorder.

In 2018, over 570 Emergency Department visits have occurred due to drug abuse and dependence in Carteret County.

From 2013-2017 in North Carolina the death toll rose from 116 to 1,285 due to synthetic opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“This event is a collaborative effort to raise awareness within the community of the issues and resources available to county residents in the areas of substance abuse prevention and recovery,” Stephanie Cannon, Health Director of the Carteret County Health Department.