Online Originals: CCEC restores power to homes, Isaias follow up

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Just after midnight, CCEC’s storm team flipped on the last switch and completed restoring power in the wake of Hurricane Isaias.

At the peak of the storm, the cooperative had roughly 10,500 outages across its system.

Assisting CCEC’s line crews are contract crews from Lee Electrical Construction, C-Phase and Temple’s Tree Service, as well teams from sister cooperatives South River Electric Cooperative and Union Power Cooperative.

“We sincerely thank our employees and those who came to help us,” says CCEC Communications Specialist Melissa Glenn.

“We also want to thank our co-op members for their patience and understanding and for staying clear of our line crews while they got the job done. Their support is key to our success.”

In preparing for Hurricane Isaias and possible widespread damages to its electric distribution system, CCEC took additional precautions in light of COVID-19.

VIEW CCEC’S OUTAGE MAP HERE: http://outage.carteretcraven.coop/