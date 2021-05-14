Online Originals: CDC recommending full in-person learning for fall of 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As this school year comes to an end, students across the country are getting ready for summer. But when students return in the fall, things could look totally different.

Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky has come out recommending that schools return to full-time in-person learning by the fall of 2021. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden says he shares the same sentiment. Those schools should be open on “full blast” five days a week.

This comes after lifted mask mandates and restrictions across the country in regards to COVID-19. Earlier this year, schools adopted the 3 feet of social distancing recommended guidelines between students. Dr. Fauci and the CDC have also recently publicly stated that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may resume life without a mask or other restrictions.

Medical experts say as our country continues to head in the right direction with this pandemic, and trends improve, re-opening schools full-time is the right next step.

9OYS spoke to the Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, Kylene Dibble who works with and represents parents in the Pitt County school system. She says, “By in large we are hearing from parents that they are excited for things to get as much back to normal as possible.”

While nothing has been decided 100%, Dibble says overall, local parents are hopeful for the transition back to in-person learning.

“By in large we are hearing that the schools have done a great job. Our community conversations this year had parents saying over and over that the schools have gone above and beyond to keep our children safe. We are not seeing transmission within the schools. so we are seeing that the distancing, the masks, the cleaning, everything they are doing is working. So I think parents feel very comfortable, not all, but many, feel comfortable sending their children back this fall knowing the school has done such a great job with safety measures this year.” Kylene Dibble, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County

Dibble says she and other parents are confident in the measures the local schools have taken in protecting against COVID-19, and trust that if they say it is safe to go back to school, then they are ready to go.