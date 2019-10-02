Online Originals: Celebrating National Coffee With A Cop Day in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happy National Coffee With A Cop Day! Agencies and communities across the country will pour a cup of coffee together today.

The Jacksonville Police Department celebrated by engaging with residents at the Port City Java, Wednesday morning.

The coffee shop was full with officers and locals asking questions and connecting from 8:30AM until 10:30AM.

This is the departments 4th year along side the initiative to break down barriers between officers and community members.

“I got to meet some people I never knew before, they got to see a side of me and I got to see another side of them.” Carl Robinson, Jacksonville Resident

However, Jacksonville Police Department doesn’t only do this once a year. Chief Mike Yaniero said they do events in different areas of the community, to get a better understanding of the people they serve.

“I think that’s very valuable when you talk about how we can be more effective in doing our job.” Mike Yaniero, Chief of Police

To participate in events like these, visit the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page link below and look out for future announcements!

https://www.facebook.com/JacksonvillePublicSafety/