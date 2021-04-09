Online Originals: Ceremony dedicates South Tar Bridge to 3,000-mile interstate trail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The South Tar Bridge in Greenville is now a part of the Greenway Alliance. That’s the 3,000-mile trail that spans from Maine to Florida.

Greenville leaders gathered Friday morning for a dedication ceremony at the bridge. That ceremony also recognized one person who made it possible.

Fifty million people took advantage of that trail last year. Greenville city leaders said they’re seeing those people come in as tourists, a positive sign for the local economy.

The ceremony recognized Gary Fenton, the Director of Greenville Parks and Recreation. Fenton is retiring, and Friday was his last day. Fenton said he’s proud to have been a part of people’s lives, while they escaped to the outdoors during lockdown

I think people saw that opportunity to get out of the house and go out into the wide-open spaces. They jumped at the opportunity, and I find that uplifting. Gary Fenton, retiring director of Greenville Parks and Recreation



The dedication ceremony marked the South Tar River bridge as part of the “Coastal Route.”

