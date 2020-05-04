Online Originals: Changes made in the second round of The Payment Protection Program

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The Small Business Administration is releasing new details about its Payment Protection Program.

This project helps businesses affected by Covid-19 get money to keep them afloat.

The SBA said North Carolina has more than 56-thousand approved loans through the PPP, totaling more than four-billion dollars.

Many businesses were turned down during the initial round of funding.

“The need for the second round is the money went so quickly in the first round. There was a lot of businesses particularly small business that didn’t get a chance at the program,” Ensor said.

The goal with this second round it to help smaller businesses than before, using banks closer to those businesses.

“There were some provisions in the refunding legislation that requires more of the loans to be done by smaller community banks with the idea that that’s who the smaller businesses banked with,” said Ensor.

Advisors tell 9OYS the PPP loans are being processed more quickly than before.

“This time they’re being handled on a first come first served basis so the banks are not looking at serving their larger customers first. They’re looking at serving their customers in the business they come in,”Ensor added.

Small business owners could get more help soon through the state’s Ready Recovery Program.

“They should be funded hopefully this week. I think there’s a lot to look forward too,” said Ensor.

Advisors at Pitt Community College’s Small Business Center say owners should have their financial information ready again if they were turned down the first time.

“We certainly can take a look at those rejections because they should have been given some reason why and see if we can help them rework the paperwork and get their numbers in a better position, so that once they apply again, they might be accepted,” Ensor said.

To learn more about Small business loans visit: https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/small-business-center/.