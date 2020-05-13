Online Originals: Uncommon symptoms now linked to coronavirus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coughing, a fever, and loss of taste are what doctors call common symptoms of coronavirus, but they’re discovering others.

“Not all patients get the same symptoms,” said Dr. Paul Cook Professor of Medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases.

Doctors are now reporting other symptoms tied to COVID-19, like diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

The changes can make it difficult for doctors to say if it’s the coronavirus.

“Some people who might have nausea or vomiting might write it off to say food poisoning or something they ate. Diarrhea is different for different people,” Cook added.

Doctors are calling these symptoms non-specific.

“They’re non-diagnostic symptoms because with COVID-19 they can be seen with other viral infections or even bacterial infections in that manner,” said Cook.

There have been reports of even more symptoms and problems, including the loss of the sense of smell, and bumps and lesions on the body.

In the end, tests are needed to determine if it’s coronavirus, plus determining who the patient has been around.

“When you’re not sure about your exposure history, then it may be that you need to contact your physician and be seen,” Cook said.

Another issue ,people may not show any symptoms for the first five to seven days; they’re infected if they don’t show any symptoms.

“Most people who get this infection actually don’t have any symptoms at all,” Cook said.