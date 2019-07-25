Online Originals: Chess players unite in Greenville

The board game of chess is therapeutic and beneficial to the brain.

Today in Greenville, the chess club at the VA Healthcare clinic and novice senior citizen players in the area were paid a visit from the Executive Director of the U.S. Chess Federation, Carol Meyer.

“Chess is a vital part of the culture here and we see it helping people who want to keep their minds sharp as well as seeing the social benefits of playing the game,” said Meyer.

First, Meyer stopped by the VA Healthcare clinic.

Veterans at the clinic often play chess as a way to distract themselves from PTSD and other things. One veteran said it is very relaxing.

A few members of The Veteran Chess Club at the VA Healthcare Center

Jerry Skinner is an Air Force Veteran, an avid chess player, and a volunteer.

He organizes the veterans chess club.

Skinner collects chess sets and has over 200.

“Well, a lot of times veterans have PTSD from their war service,” said Jerry Skinner. “When you’re playing chess it focuses on something positive. It clears your mind. It doesn’t bring back bad memories, it brings good memories that you have now.”

“It’s very therapeutic for veterans especially.” Jerry Skinner

Skinner says a large percentage of the veteran population plays chess for therapy and to keep their minds sharp.

After VA Healthcare, Meyer and Skinner traveled to Sheppard Memorial Library.

A group of senior citizen novice chess players in the area welcomed Meyer. They played a few games at the outdoor garden extra large chess set.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and other city officials were also present to welcome Carol Meyer.

Meyer donated tournament-style chess sets to Sheppard Memorial Library for residents to check out.

Greg Needham, Director of Sheppard Memorial Library and Carol Meyer with the donated boards

The Pitt County Council on Aging recently donated tournament-style chess sets to the seniors so they can play whenever they please.

If you’re interested in competing in a local tournament, the Pitt Area Chess Open (PACO) is a public competition that takes place every other month.

The remaining 2019 dates for the PACO are:

August 17th

October 19th

December 7th

Visit Pittchess.org to register for the competition.