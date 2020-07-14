Online Originals: Child Care Workers Experience Coverage Gap in Health Care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A recent study done by the North Carolina Early Childhood Workforce found that on average these workers make, on average, $10.50 an hour.

The group also discovered that 1 out of 5 child childhood educators lack any health coverage at all.

Since North Carolina is a state that did not opt into the extended Medicaid program, it leaves many low wage workers without health insurance.

For example, a healthcare worker making 10,000 a year, makes too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to afford health care coverage in the insurance marketplace.

Child care workers have been on the frontlines since the pandemic.

Caring for the children of essential workers.

Putting themselves at risk daily, with the high possibility of getting sick being around children all day.

What makes that even scarier, says NC Child Campaign Director Fawn Pattison, is walking into a situation like that knowing if you were to get sick or something happens, you have no way to take care of yourself.

Pattison, along with other organizations are asking North Carolina legislators to pass laws to allow for extended Medicaid for our essential workers.

If they are the ones keeping the economy open, she says, then they need to have their health protected.

Check out more statistics: https://ncchild.org/publications/early-childhood-educators-in-the-coverage-gap/