Online Originals: Chocowinity Volunteer Fire Department raises money for station

The Chocowinity Volunteer Fire Department is attempting to raise money this holiday season for their department.

Their volunteer fire department covers the City of Washington, Craven County, and Pitt County as well. They currently have two stations and over forty men that volunteer.

To ensure their nonprofit department stays afloat, fundraisers and donations are crucial.

With the holiday season upon us, the Chocowinity Fire Department is looking to locals to help their cause.

The fire department will host a BBQ November 16th and a Christmas Parade in the coming weeks. All of the proceeds go back into the department for necessities like equipment and updates to their stations.