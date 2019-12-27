Online Originals: Christmas tree recycling program restores dunes at Fort Macon State Park

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – For another year, Fort Macon State Park has begun collecting christmas trees for dune restoration.

The tree recycling project started in the mid 1960’s to build a beach where it was mostly all rock.

“When it was first started in the 1960’s they actually went to the local landfill and said what can we take here to put out on the beach, they grabbed the christmas trees and found they worked really well.” Benjamin Fleming, Park Ranger Fort Macon State Park

The purpose of the tree is to leave a foundation for a dune to form.

“The sand gets moved around on the beach due to wind and the trees very quickly slow down that sand and give it a chance to drop out of the wind.” Benjamin Fleming, Park Ranger Fort Macon State Park

Fleming said the inlet at Fort Macon was hit hardest by Hurricane Florence, so most of the trees will go to finishing restoring that area this year.

By the end of January, Fleming says the parking lot is almost covered in christmas trees, but some locals have already gotten a head start.

“We always come out and ride our bikes on these trails and walk these trails so we like to help out keeping the area nourished.” Kevin Morton, Morehead City

