Online Originals: Church fills in for schools meal delivery during spring break

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – St. Stephen COC, DOC along with Jones County Community Hope are providing free lunches for students and their families while school is out on spring break.

85 lunches are available for pick up and drop off each day from 11:00 to 12:30 or until lunches are gone.

“If I see someone walking down the street or whatever and they say they want a delivery I would be more than happy to bring them lunch.” Berdena Lewis, Volunteer.

On arrival, volunteers ask to stay in cars until further directions are given.

The church is located at 432 First Avenue, Trenton, NC.