Online Originals: Church Outreach Network Food Distribution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Church Outreach Network was started in 2007.

They partner with different local organizations and agencies in order to provide food to those in need.

The group sets up drop off sites, where social workers and housing authority employees, among others, come and pick up boxes of food to bring deliver them directly to people’s doorsteps.

Every Tuesday they give out fresh fruits and vegetables.

Thursday, they handed out dry foods, and some goodies like candy.

Thursday alone they gave out 2,800 boxes of food to those in need in the community.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or receive food boxes check out their website: https://www.con2007.org/

You can also contact founder Reverend Rodney Coles Sr. directly at 252-717-9600

“I believe personal touch is better than a teaching word”- Rev. Coles Sr.