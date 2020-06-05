Online Originals: City of Washington moving toward re-opening public facilities

WASHINGTON, N.C.(WNCT) The City of Washington has been fortunate, City Manager Jonathan Russell says, to have their waterfront and green spaces.

They’ve allowed citizens and visitors to continue to enjoy the city while adhering to social distancing and safety guidelines.

Now that we are in phase 2 for Governor Cooper’s re-opening phases, Russell says the city is looking to open government facilities and more public facilities within the next couple of weeks.

He says they are looking at City Hall, Customer Service, and Utility Bill payments on a case by case basis while also evaluating protocol for safety measures.

Russell says City Hall will not re-open on June 8 like many other facilities but will provide assistance for new utility accounts and transfer of accounts at the entrance at the rears of the building.

While all other utility matters will be handled remotely through the drop box, by phone, and online.

The city also plans to re-open the Estuary by the end of June with the start of phase 3.

You can check out the city’s website for the most updated information.